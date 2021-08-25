When the Supergirl TV series comes to a close later this fall, it’s nice to know the Girl of Steel won’t face the end alone. Of course, she’ll be helped by her current friends/castmates Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Brainy (Jesse Rath), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai). But it turns out Supergirl will have extra company for her final outing.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, star Melissa Benoist has confirmed that original Supergirl cast members Mehcad Brooks and Jeremy Jordan, who played CatCo reporter/Superman’s pal James Olsen and DEO tech whiz/Toymaker Winn Schott, will be returning in the season six and series finale. Additionally, Chris Wood, who played Kara Zor-El’s fellow Kryptonian Mon-El (and is Benoist’s real-life husband), will return.

The last time we saw James, back in season five, he had quit CatCo and returned to Calvintown, where he and his sister Kelly had grown up, and became the publisher of the city’s newspaper in hopes of fighting local corruption. Winn and Mon-El had traveled to the 31st century to help the Legion of Superheroes, way back in the season three finale (although they both made guest appearances in Supergirl’s 100th episode as well).

As Benoist told EW:

“It would not have felt right if they hadn’t come back I loved seeing my friends. [Laughs] I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don’t think it would’ve been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn’t come back, so I’m very grateful that they did. It’s always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really glad it worked out that way.”

She added, “Story-wise, it’s really lovely the capacity in which all the characters return.” However, “lovely” may be a bit of a misdirect, so consider this a...

Leaked set photos from the Supergirl finale have the three returning cast members at a funeral, where they’re obviously paying respects to the passing of... someone? It’s impossible to tell if this is the final scene of the show, or if the trio will be returning for other events in the episode. I’m guessing the former, but it’s only a gut instinct. As for who dies, I have simply no idea. If you have any theories, drop them in the comments!



