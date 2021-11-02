Google packed the Pixel 6 with a ton of new features, starting with a custom-built processor called Tensor, but perhaps an even bigger deal is its cameras. The Pixel lineup has always been known for Google’s AI-powered photography featured, and the Pixel 6 gets a serious upgrade.

With the new Pixel, Google added the biggest main sensor (50-MP) ever put in a Pixel, and also added a dedicated 4x optical zoom on the Pixel 6 Pro. T he Pixel 6 Pro is actually Google’s first phone to feature an ultra-wide rear cam and a dedicated zoom cam in the same handset.

But smartphone cameras are all getting better, and megapixel count doesn’t tell the full story. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro has some neat camera tricks, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s zoom is wildly impressive. H ere’s how the trio of flagships’ cameras compare.

Note: We used the Pixel 6 Pro as our test phone in this comparison, as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro share the exact same 50-MP main cam and 12-MP ultra-wide cam, while the Pixel 6 Pro gets a bonus 48-MP telephoto cam with a 4x optical zoom.