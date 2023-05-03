Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Morning Spoilers

Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More

And there's more looks at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Fast X.

By
Gordon Jackson
 and James Whitbrook
Comments (5)
Alerts
Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Image: Amazon

Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman drops some creepy new posters. The Court of Owl beckons in Gotham Knights. Get a look at the return of The Dragon Prince. Plus, what’s coming on Titans and Superman & Lois. To me, my spoilers!

Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Walking Against the Rain

Variety reports Gravitas Ventures has acquired the distribution rights to Walking Against the Rain, Scott Lyus’ debut feature boasting “full-body practical creature effects” from BIFA-winning FX designer Dan Martin (Infinity Pool). Starring Sophia Eleni, Reece Douglas, Johnny Vivash, Francesca Louise White, Diane Spencer and James Swanton, the story follows Blair and Tommy, “two strangers who traverse an empty landscape in search of each other, relying only on their two soon-to-die battery-operated radio mics for communication. As they try to evade a new evil monster, they confront loss and grief and learn to trust humanity once again.”

The Boogeyman

Bloody-Disgusting has four new posters for Rob Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman.

Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: 20th Century Fox
Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: 20th Century Fox
Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: 20th Century Fox
Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: 20th Century Fox
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles tangles with the Spot and Spider-Man 2099 in a new trailer for Across the Spider-Verse.

Fast X

A portentous new trailer for Fast X casts doubt on the future of Dom and Letty’s relationship.

FAST X | OPEN ROAD


Killer Kites

We also have a trailer for Killer Kites, a terrible-looking micro budget horror-comedy with a legitimately good tagline: “Kites may not be the scariest monster ever, but they’re up there.”

OFFICIAL TRAILER - KILLER KITES (2023)

Gen V

Eric Kripke hyped Gen V — the upcoming spinoff of The Boys — with a new poster on Twitter.

From

Word of Sarah’s return spreads through town in the synopsis for “Lullaby,” the fifth episode of From’s second season.

Sara must face the music, as word of her return spreads through town; Victor and Jade strike an unlikely bargain.

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

Spoiler TV has photos from “Project Starfire,” this week’s episode of Titans. More at the link.

Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: HBO Max
Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: HBO Max
Image for article titled Updates From The Boys Spinoff, and More
Photo: HBO Max

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos

Netflix has also released a poster for the fifth season of The Dragon Prince coming sometime later this year.

Superman & Lois

Bruno Mannheim’s secret wife develops consumption in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”

Superman & Lois 3x08 Promo “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Gotham Knights

Turner and Duela infiltrate a secret meeting of the Court of Owls’ in the trailer for “Belly of the Beast,” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights 1x08 Promo “Belly of the Beast” (HD)



The Clearing

Finally, Hulu has released a new trailer for its spooky cult drama, The Clearing, starring Miranda Otto, Teresa Palmer and Guy Pearce.

The Clearing | Official Trailer | Hulu

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.