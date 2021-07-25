The Chucky Trailer Is Here to Slay SDCC 2021

Last week’s teaser gave us just a taste of what to expect from Chucky, Syfy and USA’s upcoming series continuation of the Child’s Play horror series from original creator Don Mancini. (In other words, that recent remake ain’t canon.) But today at San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, fans of the wisecracking killer doll and the campy mayhem he creates got a look at the full trailer. Here it is!



As we learned when the teaser dropped, the series’ main character is a gay teen who turns to making found-art sculptures with doll parts as a way to deal with the death of his mother, as well as the jerks who torment him at school. Well, bullies beware: “I t’s the W orld S eries of slaughter!”

Instead hosting a traditional panel for the series, Chucky dropped a featurette, The Legacy of Chucky, featuring Mancini and franchise veterans Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif , Alex Vincent , and Christine Elise—plus the voice of Chucky himself, Brad Dourif— i n honor of the franchise’s 30-plus year history. All of those actors are in the new series, though (other than Dourif) they don’t have prominent roles in that new trailer. No spoilers here!



“For me, it’s just been wild that I started this when I was six years old, and I just turned 40, and I’m gonna be Andy again in my life,” Child’s Play star Vincent said. “People who grew up with [Chucky], there’s a lot in the show they are going to be very excited to uncover about these characters. They’ve been waiting for the really dark feel and some really gruesome, gory deaths, and this show is chock full of those. And for newer fans, it’s a little more developed in why he is the way he is. It’s really shown in a real creative way. Still as dark as ever , but we get to kind of see Chuck y in a different light and what he gets out of interacting with people.”

Chucky—whose cast members also include Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper), Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1), Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones— a rrives on USA and Syfy on October 12.

