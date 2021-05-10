Barry’s about to add another ally to his speedy cause. Image : The CW

Dave Bautista doubles down on the end of his time as Drax. Penn Jillette reveals a suitably bonkers cameo for the Borderlands movie. Tom Cruise is trainward bound in a new look at Mission Impossible 7. Plus, Batwoman tackles racist policing, and what’s next on The Nevers. Spoilers now!



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista doubled-down on recent comments he will no longer be playing Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Borderlands

On a recent episode of his podcast, Penn Jillette revealed he appears in Eli Roth’s Borderlands as a priest officiating a wedding. Naturally, the nuptials are interrupted by a fight scene that results in his character being carried off inside a “space paddywagon” alongside Kevin Hart’s character, Roland. [/Film]

Mission: Impossible 7

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7.

Photo : Paramount

Seance

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for Seance, available on-demand May 21.

Photo : RLJE Films

Supergirl

Azie Tesfai has our first look at herself in full costume as the new Guardian.

The Flash

Meanwhile, set photos from Canadagraphs have our first look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse.

Nancy Drew

Nancy finally has Everett “exactly where she wants him” in the synopsis for “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive” airing May 26.

BEN HOLLINGSWORTH (“CODE BLACK”) GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#217). Original airdate 5/26/2021.

Fear the Walking Dead

June does some sleuthing in a clip from next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Van Helsing

There’s a vampire massacre in the trailer for “Sisterhunt” this week’s episode of Van Helsing.

The Nevers

Amalia’s origin is revealed in next week’s mid-season finale of The Nevers.

Batwoman

Ryan and Luke get arrested by racist cops in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends participate in an intergalactic singing competition in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Ex-Factor”.

Banner art by Jim Cook