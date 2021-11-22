The Matrix Resurrections is now just one month from release and we still know very little about it. Case in point are these brand new character posters revealed on the movie’s official Twitter account. Oh, sure, we know Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’s deal. But who are some of the other characters and actors who are so important to the story, they warranted their own poster?

The good news is of the eight posters, we know the character names for six of them. The bad news is, Warner Bros. isn’t revealing the other two just yet. Nevertheless, these gorgeously designed, highly stylized posters will only make you more excited to return to the Matrix on December 22.