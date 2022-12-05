We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Guy Ritchie wants to start shooting the live-action Hercules soon. Get a close look at Blue Beetle’s titular mysterious insect in a new poster. Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t believe in werewolves in a new Teen Wolf clip. Plus, Daredevil: Born Again and Loki casting. Spoilers now!



Hercules

During a recent appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia (via Screen Daily), Guy Ritchie revealed he’d like to direct Disney’s live-action Hercules sometime “within the next year”:

I want to be as busy as I fucking can [be]. I used to make one movie a year; I’d quite like to make three movies a year. Because I like it, it’s not hard work for me. Even coming here, we wrapped filming at 04.30, you’re on a plane an hour later; you’re here, you start working, you go on a plane, I’ll land, I’ll go back to work. As long as you’re not playing with jet-lag too aggressively, I’m fucking happy doing that.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is alleged to run just 86 minutes long, according to a new report from video game podcaster Jeff Gerstmann on Twitch. [Comic Book]

Blue Beetle

DC has released its first poster for the Blue Beetle movie coming next year.

The Flash

Relatedly, leaked promotional art reveals Barry’s improved Flash costume, cobbled together from whatever he could find in Micheal Keaton’s Batcave.

The Marvels

Meanwhile, a tie-in Hot Wheels car gives us a new look at Captain Marvel’s updated suit in The Marvels.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick wears a necktie of bullets on a new poster for Chapter 4.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Paramount+ has also released a full trailer for its Teen Wolf movie premiering January 26.

Daredevil: Born Again

Deadline reports Michael Gandolfini has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again in a currently undisclosed role. However, the outlet suggests “it’s possible he plays an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.”

Loki



Deadline also reports Kate Dickey (Game of Thrones’ Lysa Arryn ) has joined the second season of Loki in an undisclosed villain role.

Moonhaven

According to Deadline, AMC+ has “reversed its decision” to renew Moonhaven for a second season.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

In conversation with TechRadar, star Dafne Keen confirmed The Acolyte will be Star Wars’ first ever “Sith-led” TV series.

I can tease that it’s a prequel. No, I mean, as you know, it’s set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it’s kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It’s a Sith-led story, which has never been done before.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman also promised The Sandman’s second season will introduce additional members of The Endless in a new video for Netflix Brazil.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Disney+ has released seven character posters for its Natural Treasure TV series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Ghosts

Sam and Jay make a new hire in the synopsis for “The Perfect Assistant,” the January 5 episode of Ghosts.

Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B - however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

[Spoiler TV]

Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar refuses to believe she saw a werewolf in a new clip from Wolf Pack.

Alice in Borderland

Finally, Netflix’s Alice in Borderland returns for a second season on December 22 .

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

