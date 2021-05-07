The Muppets Are Getting Their First Halloween Special on Disney+

It’s halfway to Uncle Deadly’s favorite time of the year. Screenshot : Disney

I’m not 100% sure why the Muppets are so excited that we’re “halfway to Halloween” that they created a hashtag for it [Editor’s Note: Excuse you, some of us are excited about the Best Holiday. - Jill P. ] , but I’m happy to hear that Kermit and the gang won’t just be premiering a new Disney+ special closer to the holiday, but also have something special to watch right now .



The Disney+ special coming this fall is titled “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” focused around the long-running Disneyland attraction of the same name—it already spawned a very bad 2003 movie starring Eddie Murphy and has a new adaptation in the works. Hopefully the special will be better, but if not, at least this promo makes Pepe the Prawn, a very bad Muppet, look like the dope that he is:

“The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together,” according to a press release. “Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.”

But that’s not all! More obscure but objectively better Muppet, Uncle Deadly, has offered to take you on a tour and behind-the-scenes of Disney amusement parks spookiest attractions around the world. This means you get a choose-your-own-path series of YouTube videos where Uncle Deadly ignores you utterly after the intro, but it’s still a good time. It features the Haunted Mansions of Disneyland and Disney World, as well as Hong Kong Disneyland’s Mystic Manor (which has a very cool “music dust” effect) and Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor (which just looks totally amazing):

I truly don’t know why Disney is doing a big marketing push for spooky content in early May, but it is effective; I want to head to Disneyland Paris immediately. Also, a Muppets “horror” special is new territory that could be quite good. Maybe, if we’re lucky, Pepe could be boiled alive?

