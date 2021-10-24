Apple’s newest batch of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros have finally started shipping to customers with pre-orders and are expected to reach their new owners as soon as Tuesday. However, if you didn’t have a pre-order and are looking to place an order soon, be prepared to wait to receive your hardware.

On Saturday, the Apple Store’s expected delivery dates for new orders of the company’s MacBook Pros, spotted by 9to5Mac, ranged from Nov. 16 to Dec. 23 for standard and custom models. The news isn’t exactly a surprise as it had been reported by other outlets earlier this week, but we now have more specific dates to reference.

As we’ve noted before, delays for Apple products aren’t out of the ordinary, the difference in this situation is the scale. Here are the expected delivery dates on MacBook Pros from the Apple Store that we have so far:

Standard 14-inch MacBook Pro : Nov. 16 to Nov. 23



: Nov. 16 to Nov. 23 Customized 14-inch MacBook Pro with high-spec options : As late as Dec. 16 (applies to some models)



: As late as Dec. 16 (applies to some models) Standard 16-inch MacBook Pro : Nov. 23 to Dec. 1



: Nov. 23 to Dec. 1 Customized 16-inch MacBook Pro with high-spec options: As late as Dec. 23 (applies to some models)



Nonetheless, considering the demand for Apple products in general—people have backordered the company’s $19 polishing cloth—as well as the global supply chain crisis and chip shortage, it’s likely these dates will change as people start ramping up their buying for the holiday season.

The MacBook Pro isn’t the only Apple product experiencing delays. None of the company’s recently announced products are readily available and even some older products, such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, 2021 iMac, and Mac Pro, among others, are seeing longer delivery windows. In addition, Apple is expected to slash production targets for its shiny new iPhone 13 by as much as 10 million because of the chip shortage.

When you step back and consider all the other more pressing problems we have in the world, such as a global pandemic and a planet in crisis, delivery delays of Apple’s newest products are a relatively small thing. Sure, it’ll take longer for you to get the hardware you’re really excited about, but you’ll get it eventually. Waiting makes the heart grow fonder.