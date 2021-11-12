Welcome the newest Disney princess to the family, because the House of Mouse has revealed the first details about Dan Trachtenberg’s new entry in the Predator saga.
Announced as part of Disney+ Day, Trachtenberg’s new movie in the Predator franchise—which of course is now a fine Disney property in a post-Fox-acquisition world—which shot under the preliminary title Skulls, will actually simply be titled Prey. Written by Patrick Aison, Deadline reports that it turns out that this time the Predator is, well, the prey. The new movie is set 300 years in the past and will follow a young woman named Naru, a Comanche warrior whose latest battle is a fight for her and her tribe’s survival when a “highly evolved” Predator finds itself in the Comanche Nation.
Prey is set to release in Summer 2022. Stay tuned to io9 throughout the day for even more from Disney’s announcements, and in the meantime, read more at the links below:
DISCUSSION