David F. Sandberg offers a Shazam: Fury of the Gods update. David Cronenberg chills in new footage from Shudder’s Slasher: Flesh & Blood. Get a look at Disney’s Up spinoff, Dug Days. Plus, what’s to come in Walking Dead: World Beyond’s final season. Spoilers now!



The Old Guard 2

Deadline reports Charlize Theron will return for The Old Guard 2, alongside KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Victoria Mahoney is attached to direct, taking over from the first film’s Gina Prince-Blythewood.

The Lion King Prequel

Deadline additionally reports Aaron Pierre will play Mufasa in Disney’s upcoming Lion King prequel, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been cast as Taka, the young Scar.

Untitled Halloween Movie

Variety also has word Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair on Stranger Things) will play “a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc” in Netflix’s upcoming Halloween movie starring Marlon Wayans.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

According to director David F. Sandberg on Instagram, filming is almost complete on Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Day 68. This is how many days the first Shazam shoot was. Almost at the finish line!

Demigod

Rachel Nichols incurs the wrath of Cernunnos in the trailer for Demigod, coming to VOD October 15.

The Flash

Deadline reports Tony Curran (Doctor Who, Ray Donovan) has been cast as Despero in the eighth season of The Flash, “a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.”

Fantasy Island

The island’s latest guest needs help deciding who to marry in the synopsis for “Twice in a Lifetime” airing September 7.

Nisha wants the Island to help her decide between marrying her parent’s proposed match, Savin, or her longtime boyfriend, Josh, in the all-new “Twice in a Lifetime” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Sept. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-105) (TV-14 D,S) Cast: Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda Guest Cast: Anuja Joshi as Nisha; Dhruv Singh as Savin; Andy Favreau as Josh; K.T. Thangaveu as Anu; Kapil Bawa as Mukesh; Raj Vats as Astrologer; Alfredo De Quesada as King; Andres Ramos as Officer; John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier

Walking Dead: World Beyond

Comic Book has synopses for the first two episodes of Walking Dead: World Beyond’s second season.

In This Life Hope’s commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made. Foothold While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings.

Evil

Team Evil must honor a vow of silence as they investigate a monk’s corpse in a new clip from this Sunday’s episode.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

A new “this season on...” trailer includes footage from both “Red Tide” (Merfolk!) and “Death Valley” (Aliens!).

Dug Days

Disney+ has released a trailer for its new series of shorts starring Dug, the talking dog from Up.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Finally, David Cronenberg antagonizes a new mother in a clip from this week’s episode of Slasher: Flesh & Blood.

Banner art by Jim Cook