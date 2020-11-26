Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

The Only Thing You Have to Pump on a Gas Engine-Powered Nerf Blaster Is Fuel

andrewliszewski
Andrew Liszewski
Filed to:Toys
ToysHacksModsNerfBlastersNerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18Peter SripolGas
Save
Gif: YouTube / PeterSripol
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Since they’re primarily designed for kids Nerf’s dart blasters, even the battery-powered ones, aren’t actually very powerful. It’s why there are entire communities of Nerf modders out there, but Peter Sripol might be the first to upgrade a Nerf blaster with an internal combustion engine. The only thing you really need to pump is gas into its tiny fuel tank.

Advertisement

A couple of years ago Sripol upgraded a Nerf blaster with a mechanism that harvested hydrogen from water to explosively send darts flying across a room. It was impressively capable, and considerably more powerful than a stock Nerf blaster, but equally dangerous as the hydrogen explosions started to physically destroy the darts, and there was the risk of the entire blaster going kaboom every time the trigger was pulled.

Advertisement

This year, Sripol created a modded Nerf blaster with performance improvements that’s much safer to handle, but not exactly safer for the environment. The battery box and electric motors that usually power the dart-flinging flywheels on this Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 blaster were gutted and replaced with a Toyan 4-stroke gas-powered engine that’s typically used to power remote control toys—not a weapon of mass co-worker annoyance.

Aside from precision metal adapters created on a fancy lathe, adapting the Nerf blaster to work with the gas engine wasn’t terribly difficult, and the addition of a custom gearbox gives the toy an impressive boost in firing rate, emptying a 30-round dart magazine in seconds. There are some challenges to using it: it’s loud, and you have to deal with the engine’s exhaust meaning that unless you’ve got a well ventilated warehouse to run around in, this blaster is suddenly an outside toy.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

11 Games You Can Play With the Family Remotely Over Zoom for Thanksgiving

How to Make the Most of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Cameras

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About Promising Covid-19 Vaccine

Disney Security's Unofficial Challenge Coins Are a Different Sort of Collector's Item

DISCUSSION