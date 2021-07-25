The Paranormal Activity Universe Continues With New Upcoming Movie

Paramount Pictures is getting back Paranormal with a new installment in the Paranormal Activity horror franchise.

After the final film in 2015, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, fans were sure the franchise was over, but in the era of remakes and reboots, what’s gone is never really gone. The newest film will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ next year, and film production is done. William Eubanks (The Signal and Underwater) directs the reboot with Christopher Landon—who wrote Paranormal Activity two through five—writing the script.

Jason Blum spoke to Collider about why he decided to reboot it. “Paramount wanted to continue Paranormal Activity. I probably would have left it alone,” adds Blum. “So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta – it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we’d been down.

Blum didn’t want to rehash the same themes and stories over again. When writing the current film, he encouraged innovation. “I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were three years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don’t even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago.”

The allure of the found-footage horror hit with the Blair Witch Project but peaked with Paranormal Activity. However, I don’t know if this generation needs more of the franchise, but I am curious to see what new details Jason Blum brings to the franchise.

