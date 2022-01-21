It’s been one year, two months, and two days since the series finale of Supernatural aired on November 19, 2020, leaving fans who had spent the previous 15 years watching Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fight the forces of evil bereft, lost in a world without new Supernatural content. Praise be, because those poor souls will be able to find succor this Monday when the (semi-official) Supernatural podcast premieres.



Titled Supernatural Then and Now, it’s one of those “celebrities rewatch a show they starred in and do a podcast about episode by episode” podcasts that seem to be all the rage nowadays, much like The Office, The Sopranos, Friday Night Lights, and many, many more. This time the stars in question will be Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict, who played the rather important roles of Gabriel and God, respectively. But for those lamenting the lack of Ackles and Padalecki, please cease wailing and beating your breast—the former Winchester brothers will star on the podcast’s first two episodes, with a variety of other Supernatural cast members, producers, and crew stopping by as the show progresses.

Deadline says, “Speight and Benedict will lead conversations with guests about behind-the-scenes moments, stories from set and the writers’ room, and peel back the layers of the show to give fans a deeper understanding of both the mythology and the process.” Which, again, makes it like all the other stars-review-their-own-show podcasts, but that’s not a knock—if you’re a fan of Supernatural, this is exactly the content you likely crave.

The best news for fans, however, is likely that since Supernatural aired a frankly intimidating 320 episodes, Supernatural Then and Now will run for six years and about two months, and that’s if Speight and Benedict never skip a week. Like its main characters, Supernatural will truly never die... or rather, if it does die, it doesn’t stay dead for long.

The first episode of Supernatural Then and Now will be released on January 24—Dean’s birthday!—from Story Mill Media.

