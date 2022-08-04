Gizmodo is 20 years old! To celebrate the anniversary, we’re looking back at some of the most significant ways our lives have been thrown for a loop by our digital tools.
When Gizmodo launched just a few years after everyone was convinced the world would end in the year 2000, it was a genuinely exciting time with new technologies finally available to consumers that promised to make the gadgets and gizmos we used every day even better.
It was immediately obvious that some of those technologies would have a dramatic effect on consumer electronics and would become essential for years to come. But looking back over the past 20 years, there were also many technologies for which we didn’t fully grasp their importance—at first. These innovations would have a critical impact on consumer electronics and the services and infrastructure we depend on decades later.