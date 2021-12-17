Did we mention she was an elf? No? OK well, bonus wanting.



Currently only viewable as the unrelated “post-credits” sequence on the final episode of The Witcher’s second season, which hit Netflix today, the streamer has revealed a first look at Blood Origin, the e lven-focused prequel miniseries for its adaptation of Anderzej Sapkowski’s smash-hit fantasy world. It’s s et around the events of a cataclysmic period called the Conjunction of the Spheres—the moment the worlds of e lves, m en, and m onsters merged into the singular realm the Witcher saga takes place in—to see the creation of the very first Witcher. The new series stars Sophia Brown as Éile, an e lven warrior turned nomadic musician, as she finds the Conjuction drawing her back into a life of conflict.

The footage focuses on Brown’s Éile as she connects with two other e lven companions: Laurence O’Fuarain’s Fjall, and perhaps of most interest in our current “Let Michelle Yeoh Do All The Things Please” renaissance, the beloved actress as Scian, a mystical swordmaster on the hunt for a powerful missing blade. Not much in terms of story is given away in the footage: there are shots of Éile, Fjall, and Scian traversing vast, barren landscapes littered with fires and cairns, trave ling with small bands of fellow e lves, and also training each other for battles to come. That includes what appears to be an early conflict with some major armed forces, as we see the trio defend some kind of ruin from a force of heavily armo red soldiers—Éile holding the back line as Fjall and Scian carve a path through their oncoming foes with swords and shields.

It’s not all nomadic doom and gloom, however. The footage also includes a few mysterious shots of what appears to be a more structured view of e lven civlization at the time of the Conjunction, with glimpses of a female elf in courtly regalia and heavy make up, as well as an e lven mage carrying the staff that forms part of the design of the series’ title treatment. The trailer concludes with a shot of Éile, Scian, and Fjall preparing for battle against an unseen foe, now joined by three more e lves as their adventuring party grows.

No release date for Blood Origin was given, beyond a 2022 window confirmed by the streamer alongside a few cryptic images of maps and props from the series, which can be seen above.

