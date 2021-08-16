The animated Witcher spin-off movie Nightmare of the Wolf is only a few days away, but there’s still more Witcher coming down the pike. Netflix has announced the many, many people who’ll be joining Blood Origin, the live-action miniseries set more than a thousand years before the smash-hit show starring Henry Cavill as Geralt.



Here’s the long list of the actors who will be joining previously announced Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown as Élie and Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) as Fjall:

Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn

Lenny Henry (Lord of the Rings series) as Balor

Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) as Eredin

Lizzie Annis as Zacaré

Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan “Brother Death”

Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof

Amy Murray as Fenrik

Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin) as Brían

Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril

Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut

The problem is that since Blood Origin is a prequel series and not directly based on one of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels, we have no clue who any of these characters are. All we have is the show’s official synopsis: “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal in ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” This doesn’t get us any closer to knowing how a guy named “One-Nut” figures into the massive cataclysm that brought magic and monsters to the world of The Witcher, but it’s better than nothing.

Given that the cast has only just been announced, there’s obviously no telling when Blood Origin will come to Netflix. But maybe you can tide yourself over when The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated movie premieres on August 23. In the meantime, you can check out some pictures of the cast in this Twitter thread:

