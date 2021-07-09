Don’t worry, Roach is still here. Image : Netflix

We’ve had glimpses and teases, and earlier today, got to learn that winds will howl as The Witcher returns to Netflix this December. But now we’ve finally got a really good look Geralt and Ciri’s sophomore return—and the trials and traumas that await a Witcher and his would-be apprentice.



Netflix, as part of its lengthy celebration of all things Witcher-y in today’s WitcherCon, has just dropped the first proper trailer for The Witcher season two , after previously dropping tiny snippets last month.

In season two, on the hunt for the missing mage Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Geralt (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri (Freya Allan) to the ancestral home of the Witcher’s school of the Wolf: Kaer Morhen, the same hallowed institute where Geralt once learned, under the guidance of his mentor Vesemir (played by Kim Bodnia this season, and the subject of his own spinoff anime film next month), the ways of monster hunting. But as the world goes to hell all around them across the continent, the various human kingdoms, the elves, and the monsters themselves at each others throats, Geralt quickly discovers that the most dangerous threat of all for Ciri may be the powerful magic that runs deep inside her—magic that only someone as talented as Yennefer could help Ciri temper.

Perhaps some coins will be tossed along the way, as we know at least that Joey Batey’s one-hit-wonder of a Bard, Jaskier, is along for the ride alongside plenty of new cast members this season, including Simon Callow, Adjoa Andoh, Graham McTavish, Cassie Clare, Chris Fulton, and more. We’ll no doubt come to learn much more of Geralt and Ciri’s adventures ahead of The Witcher’s return to Netflix on December 17.

