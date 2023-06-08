The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Returning players including Yennefer (Anya Charlotra) help guide Ciri into safety in the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she counsels her apprentice in magic to uncover more about her powers. Unbeknownst to Geralt’s reunited found family, they’ve arrived in a new lawless land of dark magic and corruption. Once again, they’ll be torn between needing to fight back or giving in to the darkness.

Watch The Witcher season three: volume 1 arrives on June 29, and volume 2 on July 27, all on Netflix.

