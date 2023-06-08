There’s now a date for the Netflix return of The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he slashes through monarchs, mages, and beasts on a mission to protect Princess Ciri (Freya Allen).

Netflix announced that season three of The Witcher will be broken up into two parts and now we’ve got release details, with Volume 1 (episodes 1-5) being released globally on June 29, and Volume 2 (episodes 6-8) to follow on July 27. This will mark the last season Henry Cavill will star in the series before Liam Hemsworth steps in.

Watch the trailer below!

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Returning players including Yennefer (Anya Charlotra) help guide Ciri into safety in the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she counsels her apprentice in magic to uncover more about her powers. Unbeknownst to Geralt’s reunited found family, they ’ve arrived in a new lawless land of dark magic and corruption. Once again, they’ll be torn between needing to fight back or giving in to the darkness.

