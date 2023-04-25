Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Trailer Frenzy

The Witcher Season 3 Is Split Into 2 Parts and Drops This Summer

Watch the new teaser trailer for the final Henry Cavill-led season of The Witcher and get ready for more magic, mercenaries, and slutty bards.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled The Witcher Season 3 Is Split Into 2 Parts and Drops This Summer
Image: Netflix

Political intrigue, magical monsters, and more “Hm”s than you can shake a sword at, the first teaser trailer for The Witcher, season 3, is out now.

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will include episodes 1-5 and will be released globally on June 29. The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will include episodes 6-8, released July 27.

