Although Witchers are best known for drinking various potions to help them fight the various monsters they hunt down, they still need to eat. But chances are they’re eating whatever’s available in some dingy tavern, buying whatever they can with whatever coin they managed to get for their services—as opposed to the items found in the upcoming official Witcher Cookbook, which look amazing.



Seriously, we managed to get a few images of the 80 recipes featured in the book (but not the recipes themselves, alas), and this stuff looks amazing:

Full disclosure: we’ve seen officially licensed cookbooks based on various nerd franchises come and go here at io9 for years and years, but this might be the official description of one I’ve ever read:



“These dishes celebrate local and seasonal ingredients while adding unique twists that form a culinary map of the Continent and beyond. Warm up over a bowl of fragrant stew or juicy baked fruit from the namesake trees of White Orchard; end a hard journey to Velen with a hearty, rustic meal at the local tavern; enjoy an aromatic snack as you stroll the markets of Oxenfurt; sample dishes from near and far in the diverse port city of Novigrad; dine on freshly-caught fish and mulled drinks on the islands of Skellige; feast on rich dishes in the sun-drenched climates of Toussaint and Beauclair; or forage on the perilous road to Kaer Morhen to learn the edible secrets of the witcher’s keep.”

Admittedly, the “edible secrets of the witcher’s keep” sounds somewhat disconcerting, if not downright threatening, but chances are it won’t be the special potion that turns boys into Witchers (or corpses). Written by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, the creators of the Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen food blogs, The Official Witcher Cookbook will arrive on October 25, 2022, for your culinary pleasure.

