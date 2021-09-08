Why yes, those are Alien chestbursters crafted from carrots. And yes, they do look outrageously tasty.

Recently, io9 has shared recipes from Simpsons and Hocus Pocus-themed cookbooks. But today we’ve got a standout, both in terms of source material (Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror classic Alien, always a fun inspiration in the kitchen) and for the way author Chris-Rachael Oseland has managed to transform something that’s absolutely terrifying and more than a little repulsive in that source material into delicious-looking dishes. Open up the airlock, grab your lucky ginger cat, and hold onto your chest—because today, we’ve got a peek at the brand-new release, Alien: The Official Cookbook.

Here’s the official description, which gives you a bit more information: “Delight your friends with a journey through the Xenomorph’s terrifying life cycle. Alien: The Official Cookbook collects together 50 recipes inspired by the cult Alien franchise; featuring recipes such as avocado Xenomorph eggs and chicken facehugger cordon bleu, there’s something to whet every appetite, no matter how monstrous. Whether you’re a fan of the Alien franchise, or you’re just looking for the perfect quirky appetizers, this cookbook will thrill the eyes and the tastebuds. At last, it is your turn to be space’s greatest apex predator.” Click on ahead for four recipes from the cookbook!