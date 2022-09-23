The Willows Immersive Theater

The cult immersive hit play The Willows makes its comeback in Los Angeles with a new remounting of the popular play. After three sold- out runs, JFI Productions has brought it back for another quickly selling out engagement of the haunted- house dinner party that invites you to meet an eerie family with secrets.

Here’s the synopsis from the release: “ This iconic LA family has opened their doors once again to friends and fans, just in time for Halloween. Tragedy has struck the Willows household, and guests are invited ‘ home’ to celebrate the life of a dearly departed friend. Drinks flow and dinner is served, but the night quickly takes a bizarre turn. It seems as though sinister forces are at work inside the house— and within the family. The maid insists she saw a dark figure stalking the home— was it a prowler, a spirit, or a figment of her imagination? The family’s friendly facade begins to crumble, and, soon, guests are taken on a twisted, fully interactive thrill-ride where they aren’t just witnessing a story unfold: they’re living it.”

The Willows runs through November 13th.