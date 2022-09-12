The wonderful worlds of Disney and all of its franchises were well represented at the D23 Expo 2022 by cosplayers donning their fandom best. Check out these amazing looks that covered the various universes of Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney, plus some fun mash-ups.
2 / 42
Powerline Live!
Powerline Live!
She sets the world in motion.
3 / 42
A Goofy Movie
A Goofy Movie
“Look, it’s the leaning tower of cheeza!”
4 / 42
Multiversal Doc Ock
Multiversal Doc Ock
Quick, someone hide Peter Parker.
5 / 42
Cruella Showstopper
Cruella Showstopper
We are here for this de Vil moment.
6 / 42
Moana, Make Way, Make Way
Moana, Make Way, Make Way
A royal Moana look.
7 / 42
‘90s Disney Icons
‘90s Disney Icons
Esmeralda and Herc, voted best-looking from their era of movies.
8 / 42
Darksaber
Darksaber
Ready to battle anyone who dares challenge him.
9 / 42
Darkwing Duck
Darkwing Duck
Let’s get dangerous.
10 / 42
Steampunk Wonderland
Steampunk Wonderland
Living for the ruffled cape!
11 / 42
Grogu and Mando
Grogu and Mando
The foundling has their ball back.
12 / 42
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Aurora in pink!
13 / 42
Marvel Neverland
Marvel Neverland
Spider-Verse Peter and Wendy with some venom symbiote thrown in. Tinkerbell was probably behind that.
14 / 42
Bounty Hunter Squad
Bounty Hunter Squad
The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Fennec for hire.
15 / 42
Multiverse of Madness
Multiverse of Madness
Wanda and Wong ready for another round.
16 / 42
Shiny!
Shiny!
A delightful Tamatoa and Kakamora, seeking revenge on Maui and Moana.
17 / 42
Zootopia
Zootopia
It’s the donut in the beard for me.
18 / 42
Define Dancing
Define Dancing
This Wall-E and Eve pair were out of this world.
19 / 42
Agatha All Along
Agatha All Along
Agnes seems like a good neighbor.
20 / 42
The Rocketeer
The Rocketeer
Ready for that sequel!
21 / 42
Poison for Kuzco
Poison for Kuzco
Yzma has it: Kuzco’s poison.
22 / 42
It’s Not Easy Being Green
It’s Not Easy Being Green
But this Kermit pulls it off effortlessly.
23 / 42
Little Doom
Little Doom
You do not want to mess with him.
24 / 42
Raya
Raya
Where’s Sisu?
25 / 42
Amuck!
Amuck!
Mary Sanderson looking for her sisters.
26 / 42
Ahsoka
Ahsoka
Her power.
27 / 42
A Fairytale Gathering
A Fairytale Gathering
I just love how the Bride from the Haunted Mansion has joined this gathering of Disney icons.
28 / 42
Avengers Assemble
Avengers Assemble
Tony and Natasha playing it cool on the floor.
29 / 42
Maleficent
Maleficent
Look at those wings!
30 / 42
Queens
Queens
Disney moms represented.
31 / 42
Belle of the Ball
Belle of the Ball
This mash-up of all of Belle’s looks is stunning.
32 / 42
Avatar
Avatar
Show us the way of water.
33 / 42
And Peggy!
And Peggy!
Captain Britain representing!
34 / 42
Kidnap the Sandy Claws
Kidnap the Sandy Claws
This rock band version of Lock is just missing Shock and Barrel.
35 / 42
Small World
Small World
The work of Mary Blair comes to life.
36 / 42
Encanto
Encanto
Mirabel did not talk about Bruno.
37 / 42
A Whole New World
A Whole New World
Aladdin was looking for his Jasmine.
38 / 42
Captain Peter Pan
Captain Peter Pan
Caught him before he flew off toward the second star on the right.
39 / 42
Disney Drama Queens
Disney Drama Queens
Not officially royalty, but Charlotte and Isabela are our favorite supporting characters with main character syndrome.
40 / 42
Padme
Padme
A senator on a mission.
41 / 42
Sugar Rush
Sugar Rush
They’re gonna wreck the track!
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
42 / 42