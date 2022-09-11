To cap off D23 Expo with a bang, the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel announced that Disneyland’s Avengers Campus will be getting a new attraction that will expand the Marvel Studios- themed resort area with a new multiversal e-ticket ride. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was on hand to announce third attraction which is an entirely new concept.



In it, King Thanos will lead various villains guests can battle from anywhere and any time. Here’s some concept art.

Advertisement

King Thanos is a Thanos who won. But how is that possible? Because this ride is inspired by Phases 4, 5, and 6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Multiverse Saga. It’s unclear what system this ride will use exactly, but it will feature all of the Marvel characters from all of the times, all teaming up to defeat King Thanos.

Feige said some of the characters in the image haven’t even debuted yet, so feel free to speculate.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 40% off Blinds.com Sitewide Sale Smart home blinds

Shop Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds. Buy at Blinds.com Use the promo code GETSTARTED Advertisement

This will be the third ride in Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure. A few years back, Disney announced the ride (following rides based on Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy) was going to be centered on a huge battle in Wakanda but, during the panel, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said when his team heard about The Multiverse Saga, it basically forced them to go back to square one, hence this ride.

No word on when this attraction might open but, these things take time. We’d guess something like 2025, probably around the time The Multiverse Saga itself finished with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Germain Lussier

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

