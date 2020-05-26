There Are No Snakes in the Hospital

Image : Big Snake ( Getty

Dead Drop Our Slack is an ever-growing recycling bin of abandoned links. News, memes, photos, quotes, and brain-poisoned bacchanalia must all be wiped from our memories so we can blog tomorrow—but before we do that, we’re forwarding the best of it to you! Welcome to Dead Drop. Prev Next View All

An alleged snake-and-monkey duo has stirred up some controversy at a Trinidad and Tobago hospital. The Port-of-Spain General Hospital does not deny that a monkey broke into its operating room. But contrary to a video purporting to show a monkey and a “big snake” (with footage of said monkey) in the O.R., the North West Regional Health Authority maintains that there were zero snakes. Per the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian:



“The Authority categorically denies that a snake was also found on the hospital’s compound and any information suggesting [the] same is false, misleading and malicious,” they said in a statement. “The incident is currently being reviewed in an effort to implement appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence.”

A recurrence...a recurrenssssss?

The monkey was allegedly disappeared by “zoological officers” and hasn’t been heard from since.

If you’re on desktop, the slideshow of Dead Drop continues on the next page, so smash that arrow.