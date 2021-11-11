Toxic Foam Is a Result of Sewage and Pollutants

The toxic foam is a result of sewage, industrial and agricultural chemicals, and other pollutants that have been released into the Yamuna River. This constant noxious flow has raised the levels of both ammonia and phosphates in the river. A report from a government pollution control agency released last year noted that foam tends to form downstream of two dams on the river, theorizing that water release from the dam mixes and agitates all the pollution together, making foam. The river’s flow is lower around this time of year, meaning that there’s less water than usual to dilute the pollutants, which helps the foam to form.



New Delhi isn’t the only Indian city that’s had foam problems in recent years. In 2017, foam spilled onto the streets of Bangalore, carried by the wind from nearby heavily-polluted Varthur Lake.