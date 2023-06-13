Taking cues from Blaxploitation films in the 70s and 80s as well as modern-day takes on the genre, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx are tangled up in a mysterious science fiction action thriller that attacks the industry that has profited off of Black bodies... literally. The full trailer for They Cloned Tyrone looks incredible, and everything from the character archetypes to the fonts used winks at turning the genre on its head.



They Cloned Tyrone | Official Trailer | Netflix

The vibes! Truly this is taking what “what cannot be controlled must be commodified” to the next level, engaging with stereotypes of Black culture and reclaiming them. This action/comedy looks whip smart, deeply ironic, and incredibly eerie, and I could not be more excited about this fresh take on the genre. I also sense a horror element in the style of Jordan Peele’s Get Out, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Starring John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles, They Cloned Tyrone is an anti-government farce mixed with a fast paced, “pulpy” heist plot. Juel Taylor is the director, producer, and writer of the feature film.

They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on Netflix on July 21.

