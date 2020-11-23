This Super-Compact Computer Will Let Me Live at Least One Neuromancer Fantasy

Screenshot : Clockworkpi.com

Clockwork, makers of the Gameboy-esque GameShell, are back with a new mobile product aimed even more squarely at lovers of retro tech. Their DevTerm is a self-contained computer powered by a low-energy CPU or Raspberry Pi aimed directly at folks who are looking for a low-profile, extremely portable computer for coding, sysadmin work, or writing.

The whole thing looks like an unholy union between a cyberpunk luggable and an electric typewriter, especially considering the two knobs on the sides. You have a choice of a ClockworkPi mainboard running an ARM64-bit Quad-core chip or a Raspberry Pi CM3+ Lite. You can also add up to 4 GB of memory. The computer runs Linux and includes a number of ports, including two USB-A ports and a UART port for expanding the device’s input and output. You also get a 6.8-inch screen and a mechanical keyboard with arrow keys and a clever pointing device below the screen.

What is this thing for? Well, as the name suggests, it’s a development tool or a light system for analyzing servers and the like. An optional thermal printer add-on lets you print out your findings instantly onto rolls of compatible paper or thermal stickers. You can even stick together a few printouts to make an A4 sheet, although at that point you might as well just buy a regular printer.

The whole thing is honestly silly but fun. At $250 you’ve really got to be dedicated to the idea of minimalist computing to really get behind the product, but as a dedicated coding, writing, or sysadmin computer it could be very cool . While you won’t be able to fold this thing up, what you lose in portability you gain in usability thanks to the low-power processors and form factor.

Now for the bad news: This guy is shipping in April 2021, so it will take half a year for your Neuromancer Ono-Sendai deck dreams to come true.

