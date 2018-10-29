Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Apple

I know, it may seem like we never shut up about Apple, but I promise this is likely the last Apple event of 2018, and for techie nerds, it promises to be a good one. Apple is expected to announce a new iPad Pro with an extremely narrow bezel, Face ID, and hopefully some software solutions to compensate for the lack of a home button.



But while that is the main event it likely won’t be the only thing Apple announces at the event held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, just a few miles from Gizmodo HQ.

Apple is also expected to announce a new MacBook product, that could be cheaper than what’s available now, and could be a replacement for the MacBook Air.

I’ll be on site at BAM to cover the announcement and have my longest camera lens all ready to go. Meanwhile, Adam Clark Estes will be chained to his computer in a remote facility picking up any of the news I miss and checking the quagmire that is Twitter so you and I don’t have to.

If you’d like to follow along the event starts tomorrow October 30 at 10 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. PT. We’ll blogging from here starting maybe an hour before. I know, it’s early. Anyone got a coffee recommendation near BAM?