How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?

News

How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?

The U.S. isn't the only country worried that China could use the popular short-form video app to spy and steal information.

By
Jody Serrano
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
An image of the TikTok logo behind a red fence. The Biden administration is demanding Chinese stakeholders divest their ownership in the app.
Image: Sergei Elagin (Shutterstock)

Although it might seem like the U.S. is the only country worried over Chinese ownership of TikTok, concerns about the ByteDance-owned app have quickly spread across the world. In just a few months, more than half a dozen countries have adopted full or partial bans of TikTok on government devices, putting even more pressure on the popular app to completely cut ties with its parent company in China.

The string of new bans began in December when Taiwan, ever on alert about China’s intentions, blocked government employees from using the app on official devices. That same month, the U.S. House of Representatives banned TikTok on devices used by members and staffers.

This year, TikTok bans in the halls of government have started popping up all over Europe, with the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-country European Union, blocking its approximately 32,000 employees from using it. Ever the contrarian, the U.K. initially said it was leaving the choice up to individuals, but then changed its mind and banned TikTok, too.

Click through to see which countries have banned TikTok so far.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Dec. 8, 2022: Taiwan Bans TikTok

Dec. 8, 2022: Taiwan Bans TikTok

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

Taiwan bans government and public employees on from installing and using official devices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Dec. 27, 2022: TikTok Banned on Official Devices in the House of Representatives

Dec. 27, 2022: TikTok Banned on Official Devices in the House of Representatives

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Sarah Silbiger (Getty Images)

The Office of the Chief Administrative Officer emails all members of the House of Representatives and their staffers to inform them that TikTok is not allowed on U.S. government devices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Feb. 23, 2023: European Commission Bans TikTok on Government Devices

Feb. 23, 2023: European Commission Bans TikTok on Government Devices

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Carl Court (Getty Images)

The European Commission, the executive arm of the 27 countries in the European Union, banned its roughly 32,000 employees from using TikTok on government devices as well as on personal devices that use government apps and email.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Feb. 27, 2023: Canada Bans TikTok on Government Devices

Feb. 27, 2023: Canada Bans TikTok on Government Devices

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Dave Chan (Getty Images)

Canada banned TikTok from all government devices and did not rule out further action against the Chinese-owned app. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians would likely “reflect” on what the government ban means for “the security of their own data and perhaps make choices.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

March 1, 2023: The Latvian Foreign Ministry Bans TikTok

March 1, 2023: The Latvian Foreign Ministry Bans TikTok

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Brian Bahr (Getty Images)

In a Twitter post, Latvian Foreign Minister said that he had deleted TikTok on his phone and announced that the foreign ministry was now prohibited from using the app.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

March 6, 2023: Denmark Defense Ministry Bans TikTok

March 6, 2023: Denmark Defense Ministry Bans TikTok

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Andrew Redington (Getty Images)

After the Danish Center for Cyber Security determined that TikTok posed a risk a espionage, the country’s defense ministry banned the use of the app on its employees’ devices. Days later on March 10, Denmark’s public broadcaster, DR, also blocked TikTok on its workers’ phones.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

March 10, 2023: Belgium Bans TikTok on Government Phones

March 10, 2023: Belgium Bans TikTok on Government Phones

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo bans TikTok on government devices, citing warnings from the country’s security service and cybersecurity center. In a statement, De Croo stated that Belgium could not be naive and pointed out that TikTok is obligated to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

March 16, 2023: UK Bans TikTok After Initially Holding Off

March 16, 2023: UK Bans TikTok After Initially Holding Off

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Jack Taylor (Getty Images)

The UK banned TikTok on government devices effective immediately after initially stating it wouldn’t follow other governments and leave the decision up to individual officials. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the move was “proportionate” based on the “specific risk with government devices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

March 17, 2023: New Zealand Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices

March 17, 2023: New Zealand Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices

Image for article titled How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?
Photo: Hagen Hopkins (Getty Images)

The Parliament of New Zealand informed its members that TikTok would be banned on parliamentary devicesat the end of the month, stating that “the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand parliament environment.”

Advertisement

11 / 11