How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?

Although it might seem like the U.S. is the only country worried over Chinese ownership of TikTok, concerns about the ByteDance-owned app have quickly spread across the world. In just a few months, more than half a dozen countries have adopted full or partial bans of TikTok on government devices, putting even more pressure on the popular app to completely cut ties with its parent company in China.

The string of new bans began in December when Taiwan, ever on alert about China’s intentions, blocked government employees from using the app on official devices. That same month, the U.S. House of Representatives banned TikTok on devices used by members and staffers.

This year, TikTok bans in the halls of government have started popping up all over Europe, with the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-country European Union, blocking its approximately 32,000 employees from using it. Ever the contrarian, the U.K. initially said it was leaving the choice up to individuals, but then changed its mind and banned TikTok, too.

Click through to see which countries have banned TikTok so far.