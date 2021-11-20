These days, it seems almost like a guarantee that a comic book will eventually become a TV show or movie. Though most of the heavy hitters are from publishers owned by big name corporations, the more independent and less flashy ones can still get a deal off the ground, and that’s what’s happening with TKO Studios.



With an exc lusive deal from New Regency, the production company whose resume includes films like Little Women and Ad Astra, TKO’s numerous creator-owned comics have the potential to become TV shows and be developed by Regency should they go forward. On the publisher’s end, co-founders Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun will be in charge of helping the shows be developed and packaged with Regency. In a statement, Simeone and Chun expressed their excitement in bringing their portfolio to a new medium . “ New Regency’s track record creating groundbreaking film and television aligns with our history of publishing critically acclaimed thought-provoking genre stories,” they said. “ We feel our companies’ combined strengths make an ideal partnership and forges a new model for TV adaptation that will benefit all parties, including our incredible creators.”

TKO was founded in 2018 and has the unique selling point of its comics publishing entire storylines simultaneously in both print and digital. It’s effectively binging but for comics, which usually relies on a monthly model for its stories a lot of the time. Plus, every first issue’s free, so you don’t have to pay anything to see if a book will stick with you or not. Nearly a dozen of their books have become Amazon bestsellers, and their lineup includes such titles as Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta’s Eisner-nominated sci-fi adventure Sentient, the MMA-thriller Pound for Pound by Natalie Chaidez and Andy Belanger, and Garth Ennis and Steve Epting’s WWII book Sara.

At this time, TKO hasn’t said which of their many comics will be first in the expansion into television . Those deals are likely being worked out as we speak, but when more news eventually comes out, it’ll be interesting to see how their books fare in a landscape that’s already filled with comic and graphic novel adaptations.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

