It’s standard procedure for comic book heroes and villains to come back from the dead. But sometimes they come back but stay dead, and that’s the case in DC Comics’ new series Task Force Z. io9 has your exclusive preview today.



In Task Force Z, a mysterious benefactor has assembled a group of undead Batman villains to hunt down various inmates of Arkham Asylum who have escaped and hired DC’s most infamous resurrectee, Jason Todd aka the Red Hood, to lead the motley crew of Bane, Man-Bat, Mr. Bloom, Sundowner, and the Arkham Knight.

If you’re not up on your comics lore and are wondering why these guys are dead, most of them were killed during A-Day, a chemical attack on Arkham Asylum ostensibly perpetrated by the Joker. (Although Man-Bat sacrificed himself to trap a demon. Comics!) As only one issue of Task Force Z has been published, we don’t know who created the team, how these characters were resurrected, and most especially why Jason would consent to lead them when, as this exclusive preview of Task Force Z #2 shows, the undead villains are perfectly willing to eat their living leader when they don’t get their “Lazarus pills,” which is clearly keeping their zombie hunger at bay during their less-than-successful attempt to defeat Mr. Freeze.

Here’s the official synopsis for the issue: “After Task Force Z’s first bloodbath—err, sorry, first mission—goes awry, Red Hood must rethink how to lead a team of unstable monsters against some of the most organized ranks of Lazarus resin dealers in the world. To manage this unruly bunch, Jason Todd is going to need a deputy in the field whom he can trust to be his eyes and ears… but on this team, such an ask isn’t limited to the living. A ghost from Suicide Squad past returns in the cameo no one will see coming (that’s a clue)! Plus: Bane’s rampage, the Resurrection Twins get carried away, and more clues to the secret identity of the team’s benefactor!”



Task Force Z #2 is written by Matthew Rosenberg, with art from Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira. It will be available on November 23.

