Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Radical New Toys

Earlier this week, Paramount and Nickelodeon gave us our long-awaited first glimpse at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the next animated reboot of the legendary heroes in a half-shell. But what would new Turtles be without some new toys?



Today in New York City at Play Dates NYC, Playmates officially unveiled the first toys inspired by the new movie and it s updated redesigned takes on young Mikey, Donnie, Leo, and Raph. As well as figures for all four in multiple scales and variations, the line will also include vehicles in the form of motor bikes for the turtles as well as the latest version of their iconic pizza van (which yes, does include a pizza-launcher)—and a massive playset of their underground lair.

io9 was on hand to take a look at the toys ahead of their release this June. C lick through to see more including all the figures, the new vehicles, and even some role- play toys based on the Turtle’s classic weaponry. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem his theaters August 4.