Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Radical New Toys

After the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new movie dropped its amazing new trailer, Playmates descended on New York to reveal Mutant Mayhem's toy line.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Earlier this week, Paramount and Nickelodeon gave us our long-awaited first glimpse at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the next animated reboot of the legendary heroes in a half-shell. But what would new Turtles be without some new toys?

Today in New York City at Play Dates NYC, Playmates officially unveiled the first toys inspired by the new movie and its updated redesigned takes on young Mikey, Donnie, Leo, and Raph. As well as figures for all four in multiple scales and variations, the line will also include vehicles in the form of motor bikes for the turtles as well as the latest version of their iconic pizza van (which yes, does include a pizza-launcher)—and a massive playset of their underground lair.

io9 was on hand to take a look at the toys ahead of their release this June. Click through to see more including all the figures, the new vehicles, and even some role-play toys based on the Turtle’s classic weaponry. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem his theaters August 4.

Leonardo and Raphael Bike With Sidecar

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Multiple bike sets will be available for the standard Mutant Mayhem figure scene. This bike and sidecar can be ridden by two figures, as Leo and Raph show here.

Leo’s Personal Bike (With Pizza Launcher!)

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

There’ll also be individual bikes, like this one Leonardo rides—complete with a tiny little pizza-disc launcher.

Turtle Party Wagon...

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Mutant Mayhem’s answer to the classic TMNT wagon is a tricked-out pizza van, which can seat up to five of the standard figures from the line.

... Complete With an Even Bigger Pizza Launcher!

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

You can also slide open the side to reveal a giant pizza-disc launcher for one of the turtles to operate, firing up to eight pizzas of pain at any nearby foes.

Giant Sized Raphael Figure

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Each of the turtles will also get a jumbo-sized 12" figure with basic articulation.

Giant Sized Leonardo Figure

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

They’ll also come with their weapons, as Leo displays with his katanas out and ready.

Standard Raphael Figure in Packaging

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Each basic 4.5" figure will come with their weapons as well as a set of general ninja accessories. But the four turtles also come with tiny versions of their pre-ooze baby selves. D’aaw!

Sewer Lair Playset

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

No TMNT group would be complete without a sewer hideout, and Mutant Mayhem’s goes all out with a massive playset on multiple levels.

Above Ground...

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

The above ground section features an entrance and payphone, as well as a massive telephone pole that we’ll see more of in action soon.

Below...

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Meanwhile below there’s a workout area for the turtles to train, a table, and a porta-potty lift that can take figures from above ground to below.

Subway Entrance

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Also included in the set aside from the main section is a small subway entrance connected to the main playset via a rope that the turtles can zipline from.

Cowabunga, dudes!

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Leonardo and Raphael Ninja Shouts Electronic Figures

The “Ninja Shouts” figures will be slightly bigger than the basic toys, and feature similar limited articulation akin to the Giant figures—but make for it by having phrases from the turtles play when you lift their arm up.

Donatello Ninja Shouts Electronic Figure

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Although no Mikey was on display, presumably all four turtles will get an electronic figure. It’d be rude to leave him out!

Ninja Reveal Weapons and Masks

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Away from the figures, Playmates will also release a series of role-play toys. Each set will come with a weapon and a mask.

Leo’s Katana, Donnie’s Staff, Raph’s Sais...

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Each turtle will be represented with their traditional weapons in the “Ninja Reveal” toys, including one of Leo’s katanas, Donnie’s bo staff, and Raph’s set of sais.

... And Mikey’s Nunchuks, and All Four Masks

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Mikey isn’t left out of the action either—check out his nunchuks here, as well as the masks that come with each turtle’s respective weapon.

Leo’s Katana

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Hopefully there’s a way for kids to see out of those white eyes, otherwise it seems like a bad idea to give a child a blindfold and a toy weapon.

Raph’s Sais in Hidden Mode

Image for article titled Get Up Close With TMNT: Mutant Mayhem&#39;s Radical New Toys
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

Why “Ninja Reveal”? Well, each weapon can be condensed into a “hidden” mode for storage, with a spring-action reveal of the full weapon performed with the press of a button.

