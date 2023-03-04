Behold, Your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the Mutant Mayhem Movie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a fixture in the movie landscape for decades. Even as the titular heroes have been dominating TV in recent years thanks to Rise of the TMNT and the CG series, we’ve known for awhile that Seth Rogen was working on bringing them back to the silver screen. And now that moment is finally here.

During the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Rogen formally announced the main cast of the upcoming Mutant Mayhem film he’s executive producing. Voicing the Heroes in a Half Shell are young actors Micah Abbey (Meet the Voxels) as Donatello, Nicolas Cantu (The Fablemans) as Leonardo, Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Michelangelo, and Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Raphael. Jackie Chan will be voicing Master Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) will portray their longtime human ally April O’Neil.

In the new film, the Turtles have been saving New York for years and yearn to be recognized for their deeds. When they and April go after a new crime syndicate that’s popped up in the city, things get out of hand when mutants emerge in the city and start wreaking...well, mayhem. Naturally, it falls to them to fix it.

The mutants the Turtles will go up against will be a collection of characters from TMNT history. Inhabiting those roles are Hannibal Burress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Ice Cube as Superfly (who appears to be an original creation for the film), Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Seth Rogen as Bebop, and John Cena as Rocksteady.

If that sounds like a fun cast, you’ll be pleased to hear that a look at the film is coming at the start of the week. On Monday, March 6, the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will release ahead of its release date on August 4.

