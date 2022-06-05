Don’t worry. I’m not here to trash the new Top Gun movie, which is doing exceedingly well at the box office and which audiences seem to love.

T here would be no end to a list of any type of sequel that let down the promise of its predecessor , but the action movie genre is particularly good at spawning follow-ups that are as much fun as the originals. Aliens, the sequel to the classic 1980 space monster flick, is a high-octane thrill-ride that manages to be one of the best of its genre. Terminator 2 is in arguably an improvement over the original. The Road Warrior, the sequel to Mad Max, is another classic. In general, the Die Hard sequels have all been pretty goddamn cool (with the exception of anything made after 1995). And, while I haven’t seen it yet, Top Gun: Maverick is currently wooing audiences all across the land.

That said, there are some sequels that just do not deserve to live. We’ve compiled a few of them for you. Some of them are old. Some of them are new. All of them are bad!