Train Carrying Asphalt and Sulfur Derailed Into the Yellowstone River

Environmental Justice

Train Carrying Asphalt and Sulfur Derailed Into the Yellowstone River

The derailment occurred this Saturday morning, and cleanup crews are working to remediate the site.

By
Angely Mercado
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)

A bridge that crosses over the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed on Saturday morning, dropping parts of a freight train into the river below, authorities said.

Advertisement

Several of the train cars were carrying molten sulfur and hot asphalt, according to an alert from the Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services. In response, local officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream as a precaution, the Associated Press reported. A statement from Montana Rail Link, the train’s operator, on the county’s official website outlined what officials could confirm this weekend:

“Initial assessment indicates compromised rail cars contained molten sulfur and asphalt. Both substances solidify rapidly when exposed to cooler temperatures. Two cars carrying sodium hydro sulfate are also included in the consist. Neither of these cars have entered the water and initial air quality assessments have been performed and confirmed that there is no release event associated with those two cars. The present focus of operations is safely responding to the emergency, controlling all releases and mitigating impacts. Throughout the response MRL will work with local, state and federal partners to assess impacts to natural resources and to develop appropriate cleanup, removal and restoration efforts.”

According to the alert, both the operator and county officials are coordinating further cleanup efforts with the appropriate federal agencies. Workers with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality tested water from nearby waterways and treatment facilities on Sunday. They could not find negative impacts from the materials in the cars, the New York Times reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse.

You can see the aftermath of the collapse in the slides ahead.

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the un-greenwashed facts on bioplastics and plastic recycling.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Aerial view of the collapsed bridge in Montana

Aerial view of the collapsed bridge in Montana

Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Closing irrigation ditches after train derailment

Closing irrigation ditches after train derailment

Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just downriver from a bridge collapse at the Yellowstone River near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just downriver from a bridge collapse at the Yellowstone River near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The collapsed bridge and derailed train in Montana

The collapsed bridge and derailed train in Montana

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Overhead view of the derailed train cars in the Yellowstone River

Overhead view of the derailed train cars in the Yellowstone River

Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Train cars in the Yellowstone River

Train cars in the Yellowstone River

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Train cars sit in the Yellowstone River after the derailment

Train cars sit in the Yellowstone River after the derailment

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Cleanup crews at the derailment site

Cleanup crews at the derailment site

Local authorities are on the scene as heavy equipment is staged to begin removing the wreckage after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Local authorities are on the scene as heavy equipment is staged to begin removing the wreckage after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Cleanup crews work to clean up the derailment site

Cleanup crews work to clean up the derailment site

Crews work at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana.
Crews work at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana.
Photo: Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Crews work to clean up the derailment in the Yellowstone River

Crews work to clean up the derailment in the Yellowstone River

Crew members work on derailed cars at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana.
Crew members work on derailed cars at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana.
Photo: Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Cleanup crews at the site of the Yellowstone River

Cleanup crews at the site of the Yellowstone River

Crews work the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana.
Crews work the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana.
Photo: Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette (AP)
Advertisement

12 / 12