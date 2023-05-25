Advertisement
As you can see, basically everyone had fun with the movie. And that’s the main thing here. “Good” and “Transformers movie” have to be married at some point. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t going to be nominated for Best Picture like last year’s mega-blockbusters Top Gun Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Those are actually “good” movies. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t that—but, it’s a “good Transformers movie.”

A movie that works at what it sets out to do—showing you giant robots blowing shit up for two hours—and hopes that you’re invested in it thanks to the humans who are experiencing the story along with you. And all that it does very well.

But no, I won’t tell you what happened at the end of the film that made me almost jump out of my seat.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. It opens June 16.

