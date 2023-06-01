What’s better than one Optimus, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts asks? Two Optimuses. Optimii? Anyway, what’s even better than that? When one of those Optimuses/Optimii is in fact a giant transforming mechanical gorilla.



Thankfully, not only are we getting that in Rise of the Beasts—as the movie franchise finally brings forth the Maximals, Terrorcons, and Predacons of the Transformers series to the big screen—we got to get up close and personal with both Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal in person today, when Paramount and Hasbro brought the giant-sized robot heroes to Times Square in New York City to celebrate the upcoming movie.

The classically G-1 inspired Optimus Prime design that first dazzled us in Bumblebee is always a pleasure to see, but the chance to see Rise of the Beasts’ take on Primal’s simian form in all its glory was one we couldn’t miss—click through to see tons of awesome little details from Prime and Primal alike, because you probably won’t be able to spot and appreciate the fine points of Transformer design aesthetic when they’re up on the big screen smashing their foes into scrap when Rise of the Beasts hits theaters next week on June 9.