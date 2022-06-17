One of the most beloved, fan-favorite anime series of the late ‘90s was indisputably Trigun, starring Vash the Stampede, a gunslinger who wandered the arid planet of No Man’s Land while constantly trying to avoid the many, many bounty hunters chasing him. (He’s an ace shot, but also a pacifist.) Now a new generation will get to experience the sci-fi Western as a new anime adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga is on the way, only this time, it’s going to be CG, and titled Trigun Stampede.



Crunchyroll, the giant anime streaming service, made the announcement last night, along with the news that the series would be animated by Studio Orange, who also makes Beastars for Netflix, and would involve an entirely new staff and cast from the original 1998 series. Currently, the director and voice actors are unknown, but Crunchyroll promises to announce more about Trigun Stampede at Anime Expo on July 2, in a panel including Nightow and various producers from Orange and Toho.

This isn’t the anime’s first resurrection; a spin-off movie called Trigun: Badlands Rumble was released in 2010. As for Stampede, it’s currently due to premiere globally in 2023.

