Walt Disney World’s n ew Tron merchandise capitalizes on Flynn’s arcade and the Grid with futuristic gear, program- inspired toys, and throwback fashion.

io9 attended a preview of new attraction Tron: Lightcycle/Run at Walt Disney World, where we got a sneak peek at the official Disney Parks collection of products inspired by the original 1982 sci-fi film and it s 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy.

Check out the items you can get at the Magic Kingdom, with a selection also available online.