TweetDeck Falters as Elon Musk Wrecks Twitter

The hits don’t stop coming for Twitter users. This weekend, the platform’s owner Elon Musk claimed he’s imposing a limit to the number of tweets an average non-Blue user can read . In the aftermath, Twitter’s dashboard application Tweetdeck failed spectacularly.



In what he said was a bid to address the vague concepts of “data scraping” and “system manipulation,” Musk announced on the afternoon of July 1 that Twitter would be limiting the number of tweets users could read in a single day. According to his announcement, accounts that pay for Twitter Blue could read 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts could read 600 posts per day, and newer unverified accounts were limited to just 300 posts per day. About an hour and a half later, he updated that those limits increased to 8,000, 600, and 300 tweets per day, respectively. Later that evening, Musk tweeted that those limits were once again raised to 10,000, 1,000, and 500 tweets, respectively.

TechCrunch reported this morning that this limiting was not without consequences. Aside from pissing off users, Twitter’s own Tweetdeck suffered outages . Tweetdeck allows a user to load tweets, notifications, messages, and likes all on one dashboard via multiple columns, and it’s likely that calls from Tweetdeck to Twitter were mangled as the platform’s backend limited users’ visibility. As the outlet notes, some Tweetdeck users reported that their home timeline loaded without fail while columns responsible for notifications and mentions were busted.

When asked for comment on the Tweetdeck outages, Twitter told Gizmodo “💩.”

This debacle is just the latest in a long line of bizarre choices the tech billionaire has made after officially purchasing the platform last year—most of which are a bid to increase user signups and enrollment in Twitter Blue. Last week, Twitter began denying unregistered users the luxury of lurking, as anyone without an account was blocked from viewing tweets . Earlier this year, the company also axed the search bar for unregistered users and blacklisted Substack links across the platform.