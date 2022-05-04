If you’re still looking to fill that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance-shaped hole in your heart, a solution may have arrived, at least if you’re willing to switch mediums. Writer Skottie Young and artist Kyle Strahm have created a new fantasy world for you to visit, full of whimsical and just disturbing-enough-to-be-fascinating places, creatures, and items in their new comic Twig that it could be your new favorite obsession.



Twig, a small blue creature who looks not wholly unlike Beebo from Legends of Tomorrow, becomes his people’s new Placeling, which requires him to travel throughout a richly detailed fantasy land in the vein of The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, or Jeff Smith’s beloved Bone comics. But Twig isn’t just an explorer; the fate of his world and many others rests on his fuzzy shoulders and his ability to navigate sentient mountains, hidden dangers, and more. But feel free to see for yourself in these assorted pages from issue #1, courtesy of Image Comics:



You can get a good sense of how imaginative and unique the lands of Twig are just in these three pages, but “these are just a few locales from the series,” promises Strahm. “Twig journeys through many whimsical lands. Skottie and I frequently discussed how the world should look and feel and Jean has elevated everything with his color.”

“Working with Kyle on Twig has been like two kids getting together, playing pretend with their toys and then making a book about it,” adds Young. If that appeals, you can check out the entirety of Twig #1 today, May 4, in comics stores and digitally.

