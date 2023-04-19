Twilight May Bring Its Sparkly Vampires to TV

Okay, sure. The Hollywood Reporter has sources that say that Lionsgate, the studio that brought all four of author Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight novels to life via five films, is now looking to make a Twilight TV series. According to those sources, it seems the show would retell the love triangle between Bella Swan, sparkly vampire Edward, and chiseled werewolf Jacob.



Now, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part II: Vampire Boogaloo only came out in 2012, which makes this a rather short time to reboot the franchise. However, there’s no streaming service or channel that has greenlit the series, and in fact, there’s not even a writer. So Twilight Redux wouldn’t air for at least a few more years, if ever.

I only hope and pray for two things: 1) that the interminable Team Edward/Team Jacob debate doesn’t sprout up all over again, and 2) the remake uses that horrifying doll of Bella’s baby Renesmee that had to be replaced with a bad CG baby because the doll was just too unsettling to look at.

Also, if Jacob could not fall in romantic love with the baby this time that would also be cool.



