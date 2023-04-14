Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Elon Musk's bid to generate revenue through Twitter Blue would definitely draw some attention from these fictional characters thirsty for clout.

Kevin Hurler
L-R: Kendall Roy from Succession, George Costanza from Seinfeld, and Tom Haverford from Parks & Rec
L-R: Kendall Roy from Succession, George Costanza from Seinfeld, and Tom Haverford from Parks & Rec
Image: HBO/Netflix/NBC

According to Elon Musk, legacy Twitter Verified checkmarks will disappear on 4/20. Nice one Elon, we’ll see if you actually follow through after previously saying that they’d disappear on April Fool’s Day. Plenty of celebrities have come out against Musk’s feverish bid to generate some inkling of revenue for Twitter, claiming that they wouldn’t be caught dead paying for a blue checkmark—but what about fictional characters?

A Quote Tweet chain on Twitter—seemingly started by user @System9509—has gotten the Internet’s gears turning on what fictional characters from television and film would be vain enough to spend $8 per month for the feature. As you might have guessed, the thread features any character that might need the validation enough to fork over a monthly payment to Twitter to verify their own account. Different strokes for different strokes I suppose.

Click on to see 14 characters the Internet deemed delusional enough to pay for a Twitter checkmark.

Kendall Roy (Succession)

Kendall Roy (Succession)

Image: Macall B. Polay/HBO
Ava Coleman (Abbott Elementary)

Ava Coleman (Abbott Elementary)

Image: ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Dennis Reynolds (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Dennis Reynolds (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Screenshot: Gizmodo/FX
Michael Scott (The Office)

Michael Scott (The Office)

Screenshot: Gizmodo/NBC
Alice (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

Alice (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

Screenshot: Gizmodo/A24
Gob Bluth (Arrested Development)

Gob Bluth (Arrested Development)

Image: Gizmodo/Netflix
Cameron Sullivan (White Lotus)

Cameron Sullivan (White Lotus)

Image: Fabio Lovino/HBO
George Costanza (Seinfeld)

George Costanza (Seinfeld)

Screenshot: Gizmodo/Netflix
Victor Perkins (Despicable Me)

Victor Perkins (Despicable Me)

Screenshot: Gizmodo/Universal Pictures
Eric Cartman (South Park)

Eric Cartman (South Park)

Image: Comedy Central
Tom Haverford (Parks & Rec)

Tom Haverford (Parks & Rec)

Image: Ben Cohen/NBC
Tyler (The Menu)

Tyler (The Menu)

Screenshot: Gizmodo/Searchlight Pictures
Gene Cousineau (Barry)

Gene Cousineau (Barry)

Image: Merrick Morton/HBO
Ross Geller (Friends)

Ross Geller (Friends)

Image: Warner Bros. Television (Getty Images)
