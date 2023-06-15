The report links to a spreadsheet documenting more than two dozen news stories that linked far-right online rhetoric to real-world threats, harassment, and violence in the first few months of 2023 alone. GLAAD also mentions that some accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers are actively spreading LGBTQ hate and that social media platforms like Twitter are continuing to make bank off that engagement. GLAAD references not-so-subtle dog whistles like Michael Knowles CPAC speech where he said “Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely” as one example of far-right figures trying to hold up a veneer of respectability while promoting violence.

A Thursday report from RollingStone delves into far-right personalities like Matt Walsh, showing how the Daily Wire pundit’s gay-bashing and transphobia has ballooned his Twitter followers from 767,000 to 1.24 million in a single year. Meanwhile, Walsh has claimed he made $100,000 a month off YouTube ads attacking trans influencer Dyland Mulvaney before the platform demonetized his account earlier this spring.