Let’s face facts. The 1999 South Park movie, Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, is one of the best movie musicals ever. And in the 22 years since its release, while its creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have made plenty of South Park, they haven’t made another movie. But that changes later this year, in a weird sort of way.

Advertisement

Last August, Parker and Stone signed a $900 million deal to continue South Park through 2027. Part of the deal involved 14 mysterious new movies that would arrive on the Paramount+ streaming service, and now, speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, we know what that means and when they’ll begin to arrive.

The first of these new “made for TV” South Park movies will be released November 25 and it’s called South Park: Post Covid. “It’s the boys dealing with a post-covid world. They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker told the trade. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.” The second film will then arrive in December, with two more arriving during each of the next six years.

But, unlike the 1999 musical, these are not quite full-length feature films, nor are they regular South Park episodes or even South Park specials. These are brand new films that run about an hour each. “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else,” Stone said. “So hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker added. “And they then went and called them ‘movies.’ They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off HempFusion CBD Chill out

Get capsules, topicals, tinctures, and more in a variety of strengths at a steep markdown. Promo code: SPOOKY

Are you excited for these South Park mini-movies? Are they enough to get you to sign up for Paramount+? Let us know below.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.