Fears of an unprecedented Russian cyberwar began to germinate around the same time Russia began amassing troops on its border with Ukraine. Some people pictured a Russian digital assault not just on Ukraine but on all of the West. At least a few people thought the Kremlin might team up with ransomware gangs to punish those who defied the invasion. Others were afraid that conflict between Putin’s hackers and Ukraine might spin out of control and spur a broader cyber melee around the globe.

While an all-out Russian digital assault on the long list of the countries providing aid to Ukraine has yet to come to pass, hackers, hacktivists, disinformation, and cyber threats are still playing a central role in the crisis. Here’s a quick run-down.