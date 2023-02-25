The Umbrella Academy Adds Nick Offerman to Its Final Season Cast

When Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy returns for its fourth and final season, it won’t just have a new timeline, it’ll also bring some new blood to the c ast.

On Friday, Netflix announced its superhero drama added Nick Offerman, Megan Mullal ly, and David Cross to the cast. Offerman and Mullaly, who are married in real life, will play the characters Gene and Jean Thibideau. The pair are community college professors from New Mexico described as wearing sensible footwear and “suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Meanwhile, Cross will play a business owner named Sy Grossman, who Deadline says is “ desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

All three actors have been fairly big names in the TV space for years, and each of them have (or will soon have) shown up in genre shows fairly recently. In addition to voicing Gayle in Bob’s Burgers, Mullal ly will be playing Alecto in Disney+’s adaptation of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, while Cross had a brief stint on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and HBO’s Station Eleven. And Offerman recently became the talk of the town when he showed up as Bill in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us. And for those who watch that show, Deadline’s writeup of the news notes that Offerman’s performance as Bill is getting serious Emmy buzz.

The fourth season of The Umbrella Academy is currently in production . The primary cast across the first three seasons—Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Justin H. Min, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, and Colm Feore— all return. At time of writing, the show’s final season doesn’t have a set release date.

