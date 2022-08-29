Peacock better watch out. It’s about to be drained of blood, turned into a wolf, wrapped in bandages, and brought back from the dead. This month, as always, the streamer is adding a bunch of new content to its service. And while there are tons of cool movies coming soon (such as The Frighteners, Candyman, Shaun of the Dead, Jurassic Park, and a bunch of Hitchcock), one of the dates really stood out. In a very spooky way.

On September 15, the Universal-owned streaming service is adding over two dozen old-school horror movies, most of which are based on the legendary, iconic Universal Monsters. Featuring release dates that range from 1931-1961, you’ll see films featuring the original Frankenstein, Dracula, Invisible Man, Mummy, and Phantom of the Opera, as well as multiple sequels and spinoffs for each. Here are all the films coming to Peacock on September 15.

Universal Monsters Films Coming to Peacock September 15, 2022

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula, 1931

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

It Came From Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

Werewolf of London, 1935

Truly, that’s a pretty sick lineup. And while there are certainly a few notable ones missing (Creature From the Black Lagoon and The Wolf Man for example), there are a few on there I’ve never even heard of. If you’re a fan of the franchise, this alone might be worth getting Peacock for. ( Not to mention more modern frights like The Black Phone and Halloween Ends.) And, if you’re truly up for a scare, you can even watch the extended edition of the most horrifying film ever: Jurassic World Dominion. That arrives on September 2.

Advertisement

Check back later this week for the full rundown of what’s coming not just to Peacock, but Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Shudder, courtesy of io9's monthly column t he Nerd’s Watch.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.